BRIEF-India's Bambino Agro Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 15.5 million rupees versus profit7.2 million rupees year ago
May 27 Guoguang Electric Co Ltd :
* Says its shareholder PRDF NO.1 L.L.C cuts stake in the company to 4.98 percent from 8.98 percent by sale of 16.7 million shares via block trade during the period from Sep.8, 2011 to May 25, 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0SUaJW
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net loss 15.5 million rupees versus profit7.2 million rupees year ago
* updated "things to do", "restaurants" categories, to now adapt to user preferences, make customized recommendations based on machine learning