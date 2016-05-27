** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gains as much as 4.6 pct to its highest since May 6 after its U.S. subsidiary Taro Pharma posts strong FY results

** Taro Pharmaceutical Industries said on Friday FY net sales rose 10.2 pct to $950.8 mln while gross profit rose to $779 mln

** "Today's traction is typically on account of Taro numbers, which were way above street estimates," says Siddhant Khandekar, analyst at ICICI Securities

** Taro typically contributes around 32 pct of the U.S. turnover of Sun Pharma, he adds

** Stock 2nd top gainer on the Nifty Pharma index , which is up 2.5 pct