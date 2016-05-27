BRIEF-Fitters Diversified says unit accepted LOA from Pencala Jaya Sdn
* unit accepted loa from pencala jaya sdn for construction, completion & maintenance of main building and associated works
May 27 Guangxia (Yinchuan) Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it changed company name to Ningxia Western Venture Industrial Co Ltd
* Says major shareholder Wing Sing international's unit JAP Capital owns 15.1 percent stake in Germany's Grammer via holdings in convertible bonds, share purchase