BRIEF-Fitters Diversified says unit accepted LOA from Pencala Jaya Sdn
* unit accepted loa from pencala jaya sdn for construction, completion & maintenance of main building and associated works
May 27 Beenos :
* Says an individual to sell 267,000 shares of it to Digital Garage Inc. at 1,590 yen per share with amount of 424,530,000
* Says Digital Garage Inc. to hold 10 percetn stake in it up from 7.87 percent
* Says major shareholder Wing Sing international's unit JAP Capital owns 15.1 percent stake in Germany's Grammer via holdings in convertible bonds, share purchase