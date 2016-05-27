BRIEF-Fitters Diversified says unit accepted LOA from Pencala Jaya Sdn
* unit accepted loa from pencala jaya sdn for construction, completion & maintenance of main building and associated works
May 27 Lawson Inc and Three F Co Ltd :
* Says Lawson to take over part of convenience store business related rights and obligations belongs to 12 stores of Three F for 375 million yen
* Says transaction planned effective on June 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LEXUtB
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* unit accepted loa from pencala jaya sdn for construction, completion & maintenance of main building and associated works
* Says major shareholder Wing Sing international's unit JAP Capital owns 15.1 percent stake in Germany's Grammer via holdings in convertible bonds, share purchase