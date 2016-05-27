May 27 Lijiang Yulong Tourism Co Ltd :

* Says it enters into a cooperation framework agreement for a tourism project in Shangri-La with a Yunan-based airline company and a Yunnan-based rental company

* Says three firms plan to set up a joint venture for development of in-air sightseeing in Lijiang and surrounding area, and the company to hold a 40 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mSP5ii

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)