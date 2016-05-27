BRIEF-Fitters Diversified says unit accepted LOA from Pencala Jaya Sdn
* unit accepted loa from pencala jaya sdn for construction, completion & maintenance of main building and associated works
May 27 Lijiang Yulong Tourism Co Ltd :
* Says it enters into a cooperation framework agreement for a tourism project in Shangri-La with a Yunan-based airline company and a Yunnan-based rental company
* Says three firms plan to set up a joint venture for development of in-air sightseeing in Lijiang and surrounding area, and the company to hold a 40 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mSP5ii
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* unit accepted loa from pencala jaya sdn for construction, completion & maintenance of main building and associated works
* Says major shareholder Wing Sing international's unit JAP Capital owns 15.1 percent stake in Germany's Grammer via holdings in convertible bonds, share purchase