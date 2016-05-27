BRIEF-Fitters Diversified says unit accepted LOA from Pencala Jaya Sdn
* unit accepted loa from pencala jaya sdn for construction, completion & maintenance of main building and associated works
May 27 Passport Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 9.7 million shares of common stock to Kenkou Corp Inc at 117 yen per share for totaling 1.14 billion yen on May 27 via private placement
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vc65vK
* Says major shareholder Wing Sing international's unit JAP Capital owns 15.1 percent stake in Germany's Grammer via holdings in convertible bonds, share purchase