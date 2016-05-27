BRIEF-Fitters Diversified says unit accepted LOA from Pencala Jaya Sdn
* unit accepted loa from pencala jaya sdn for construction, completion & maintenance of main building and associated works
May 27 Whirlpool China :
* Says it to set up a wholly owned subsidiary with registered capital of 1,999,728 yuan in Osaka
* Says the new subsidiary to be engaged in production and sale of refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens and other small appliances of Whirlpool China
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zLDc
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* unit accepted loa from pencala jaya sdn for construction, completion & maintenance of main building and associated works
* Says major shareholder Wing Sing international's unit JAP Capital owns 15.1 percent stake in Germany's Grammer via holdings in convertible bonds, share purchase