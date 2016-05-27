BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Technology completes private placement
May 23Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Technology Co Ltd :
May 27 RS Technologies :
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 150,000 shares of its stock during June 6 to June 10
* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 200 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/zLDT
* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS