May 27 Nippon Systemware Co Ltd :

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 744,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from June 3 to June 7

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 5,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/nbfNO9

(Beijing Headline News)