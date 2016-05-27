BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Technology completes private placement
May 23Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Technology Co Ltd :
May 27 Nippon Systemware Co Ltd :
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 744,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from June 3 to June 7
* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 5,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/nbfNO9
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
May 23Shenzhen Sunshine Laser & Electronics Technology Co Ltd :
* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS