BRIEF-Isra Vision receives order for delivery of 3D inspection systems for touchscreens
* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS
May 27 Mamezou Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it to merge a Tokyo-based co Xyec Holdings Co., Ltd (71.97 percent owned)
* Says one ordinary share of Xyec Holdings can be exchanged for 0.04 ordinary share of the co
* Says Xyec Holdings to be dissolved after merger
* Says the merger planned effective on July 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9JVF1K
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of parent RMB238.469 million , up 78 percent Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHKS2TlLNW] Further company coverage: