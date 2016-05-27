BRIEF-Fitters Diversified says unit accepted LOA from Pencala Jaya Sdn
* unit accepted loa from pencala jaya sdn for construction, completion & maintenance of main building and associated works
May 27 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.18 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 1 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 2 and the dividend will be paid on June 2
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zLMd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* unit accepted loa from pencala jaya sdn for construction, completion & maintenance of main building and associated works
* Says major shareholder Wing Sing international's unit JAP Capital owns 15.1 percent stake in Germany's Grammer via holdings in convertible bonds, share purchase