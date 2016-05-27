May 27 Zhejiang Orient Holdings :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 2 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 3 and the dividend will be paid on June 3

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zLMX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)