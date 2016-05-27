BRIEF-Isra Vision receives order for delivery of 3D inspection systems for touchscreens
* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS
May 27 Geonext Corp :
* Says subsidiary Area Energy transfered solar power plants related rights to ECOLIFE ENGINEERING at 25 million yen on May 27
(Beijing Headline News)
Qtrly profit attributable to owners of parent RMB238.469 million , up 78 percent