BRIEF-India's DCM Shriram Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago
May 27 Cosmos Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 31, for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 1 and the dividend will be paid on June 1
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1yCT7Q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago
By Ambar Warrick May 23 Southeast Asian stock markets were cautious on Tuesday as they consolidated recent gains, with the region relatively unaffected by an explosion in the English city of Manchester that left at least 22 people dead, including children. A suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande late on Monday, just two-and-a-half weeks before an election that British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to wi