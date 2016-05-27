BRIEF-India's DCM Shriram Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago
May 27 Pacific Securities Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 3.7 billion yuan ($564.14 million) A-share convertible bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TE3QIi
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5587 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago
By Ambar Warrick May 23 Southeast Asian stock markets were cautious on Tuesday as they consolidated recent gains, with the region relatively unaffected by an explosion in the English city of Manchester that left at least 22 people dead, including children. A suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande late on Monday, just two-and-a-half weeks before an election that British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to wi