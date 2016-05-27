May 27 Noritsu Koki Co Ltd :

* Says its unit NKrelations to set up SPC to acquire 100 percent voting rights in UNIKE SOFTWARE RESEARCH from a Japan-based co and individuals

* Says transaction price 3,317 million yen in total (including expense)

* Says transaction planned effective on June 23

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VBa1CL

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)