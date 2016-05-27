BRIEF-Isra Vision receives order for delivery of 3D inspection systems for touchscreens
* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS
May 27 SNUPrecision Co., Ltd.:
* Says it received two patents on May 27, for monomer vacuum deposition apparatus and selenium supply apparatus and method for cigs heat treatment
Source text in Korean: me2.do/GunfjzrB; me2.do/x2JbAsjS
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of parent RMB238.469 million , up 78 percent Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHKS2TlLNW] Further company coverage: