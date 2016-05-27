BRIEF-Isra Vision receives order for delivery of 3D inspection systems for touchscreens
* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS
May 27 Beijing Shiji Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement to buy Great Kylin Investment for 152.1 million yuan ($23.19 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Z5oogw
($1 = 6.5595 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Qtrly profit attributable to owners of parent RMB238.469 million , up 78 percent