BRIEF-Isra Vision receives order for delivery of 3D inspection systems for touchscreens
* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS
May 27 Seven Star Works Co., Ltd.:
* To issue the 5th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 5.8 billion won in proceeds
Source text in Korean:
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of parent RMB238.469 million , up 78 percent Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHKS2TlLNW] Further company coverage: