May 27 * Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd says March-qtr net profit 15.53 bln rupees vs net profit of 21.62 bln rupees yr ago * Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd says March-qtr net sales 421.26 bln rupees vs 445.50 bln rupees yr ago * Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd consensus forecasts for March-qtr profit was 12.17 bln rupees * Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd says average gross refining margin during year ended March 2016 $6.68 per barrel * Recommended final dividend of 16 rupees per share