BRIEF-India's KG Denim March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 3.4 million rupees versus 74.9 million rupees year ago
May 27 * Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd says March-qtr net profit 15.53 bln rupees vs net profit of 21.62 bln rupees yr ago * Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd says March-qtr net sales 421.26 bln rupees vs 445.50 bln rupees yr ago * Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd consensus forecasts for March-qtr profit was 12.17 bln rupees * Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd says average gross refining margin during year ended March 2016 $6.68 per barrel * Recommended final dividend of 16 rupees per share
Source text: (bit.ly/1sewYzc)
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 3.4 million rupees versus 74.9 million rupees year ago
May 23 Rishabh Digha Steel and Allied Products Ltd