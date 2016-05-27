May 27 Xiamen Insight Investment Co Ltd :

* Says it to invest 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned education services subsidiary in Xiamen

* Says it to invest 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned educational development subsidiary in Xiamen

* Says it to invest 10 million yuan to set up a wholly owned educational development subsidiary in Zhejiang

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3Q94ro

