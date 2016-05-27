May 27 FuRyu Corp :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 60,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from June 6 to June 10

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/95RQMs

