RPT-White House proposes $46.54 bln in cuts to agriculture over 10 years
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
May 27 FuRyu Corp :
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 60,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from June 6 to June 10
* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 100 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/95RQMs
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON/DUBAI, May 23 Gulf-based bidders have emerged for the part-owned subsidiary of United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) whose sale is key to finalising the merger between UASC and German container shipping line Hapag Lloyd , sources close to the matter said.