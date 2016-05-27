May 27 Midea Group Co Ltd :

* Says it to make tender offer via wholly owned subsidiary Mecca International (BVI) Limited (Mecca) for shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, at 115 euro per share (planned about 29.2 billion yuan in total)

* Says it plans to hold above 30 percent stake in target co up from 13.51 percent via unit Mecca

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/m2js7N

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)