RPT-White House proposes $46.54 bln in cuts to agriculture over 10 years
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
May 27 Midea Group Co Ltd :
* Says it to make tender offer via wholly owned subsidiary Mecca International (BVI) Limited (Mecca) for shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, at 115 euro per share (planned about 29.2 billion yuan in total)
* Says it plans to hold above 30 percent stake in target co up from 13.51 percent via unit Mecca
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/m2js7N
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
LONDON/DUBAI, May 23 Gulf-based bidders have emerged for the part-owned subsidiary of United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) whose sale is key to finalising the merger between UASC and German container shipping line Hapag Lloyd , sources close to the matter said.