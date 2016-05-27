BRIEF-Kingsoft Corp says qtrly profit attributable RMB238.5 mln
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of parent RMB238.469 million , up 78 percent Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHKS2TlLNW] Further company coverage:
May 27 Supreme Electronics :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4 per share (T$716,099,992 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 29
* Last date before book closure Aug. 30 with book closure period from Aug. 31 to Sep. 4
* Record date Sep. 4
* Payment date Sep. 29
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zMmp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of parent RMB238.469 million , up 78 percent Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHKS2TlLNW] Further company coverage:
* Notes announcement of IP Group and confirms that touchstone was approached by IP Group regarding a potential combination