BRIEF-Kingsoft Corp says qtrly profit attributable RMB238.5 mln
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of parent RMB238.469 million , up 78 percent Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHKS2TlLNW] Further company coverage:
May 27 Shenzhen Infinova Ltd :
* Says the co revises private placement plan due to dividend payment
* Says the co adjusts issue price to 6.67 yuan per share from 8.67 yuan per share and adjusts issue amount to up to 112.7 million shares from up to 86.7 million shares
* Notes announcement of IP Group and confirms that touchstone was approached by IP Group regarding a potential combination