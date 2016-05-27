BRIEF-Kingsoft Corp says qtrly profit attributable RMB238.5 mln
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of parent RMB238.469 million , up 78 percent Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHKS2TlLNW] Further company coverage:
May 27 Guangdong Eastone Century Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a tech development jv with a Zhangshu-based investment limited partnership
* Says the jv to be engaged in cloud platforms iot equipment operation, Internet distribution platform, Internet products, application development and sale
* Says the jv with registered capital of 20 million yuan and the co to hold 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HEefcu
* Notes announcement of IP Group and confirms that touchstone was approached by IP Group regarding a potential combination