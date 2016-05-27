May 27 Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Co Ltd :

* Says the co revises private placement plan due to dividend payment

* Says the co adjusts issue price to 6.24 yuan per share from 6.34 yuan per share and adjusts issue amount to up to 110.5 million shares from up to 108.8 million shares

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/U3A2IG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)