RPT-White House proposes $46.54 bln in cuts to agriculture over 10 years
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
May 27 Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Co Ltd :
* Says the co revises private placement plan due to dividend payment
* Says the co adjusts issue price to 6.24 yuan per share from 6.34 yuan per share and adjusts issue amount to up to 110.5 million shares from up to 108.8 million shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/U3A2IG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
LONDON/DUBAI, May 23 Gulf-based bidders have emerged for the part-owned subsidiary of United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) whose sale is key to finalising the merger between UASC and German container shipping line Hapag Lloyd , sources close to the matter said.