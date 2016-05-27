RPT-White House proposes $46.54 bln in cuts to agriculture over 10 years
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
May 27 Tangshan Jidong Equipment Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says its controlling shareholder Jidong Development Group plans to transfer 26,148,422 shares (11.52 percent stake) in the co to a Tangshan-based state-owned assets operating company
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/J2G3Oc
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON/DUBAI, May 23 Gulf-based bidders have emerged for the part-owned subsidiary of United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) whose sale is key to finalising the merger between UASC and German container shipping line Hapag Lloyd , sources close to the matter said.