RPT-White House proposes $46.54 bln in cuts to agriculture over 10 years
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
May 27 Parpro :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$33,247,500 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 27
* Last date before book closure June 28 with book closure period from June 29 to July 3
* Record date July 3
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zMqH
LONDON/DUBAI, May 23 Gulf-based bidders have emerged for the part-owned subsidiary of United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) whose sale is key to finalising the merger between UASC and German container shipping line Hapag Lloyd , sources close to the matter said.