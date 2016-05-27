BRIEF-Kingsoft Corp says qtrly profit attributable RMB238.5 mln
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of parent RMB238.469 million , up 78 percent Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHKS2TlLNW] Further company coverage:
May 27 Happigo Home Shopping Co Ltd
* Says shareholder Hony Capital and affiliate has reduced stakes in the company by a combined 5 percent on May 25, taking holdings to 3.1 percent, 0.4 percent respectively
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/27V3975
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of parent RMB238.469 million , up 78 percent Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHKS2TlLNW] Further company coverage:
* Notes announcement of IP Group and confirms that touchstone was approached by IP Group regarding a potential combination