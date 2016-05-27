BRIEF-Kingsoft Corp says qtrly profit attributable RMB238.5 mln
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of parent RMB238.469 million , up 78 percent Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHKS2TlLNW] Further company coverage:
May 27 AP Memory Technology :
* Says it completed issuing new 7,183,000 shares at T$92.3 per share for T$672,137,670
* Says new share issue record date May 27
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zMrF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Notes announcement of IP Group and confirms that touchstone was approached by IP Group regarding a potential combination