Sabanci still seeking foreign investment with Cimsa - CEO Gocmen
ISTANBUL, May 23 Turkey's Sabanci Holding is prioritising its search for foreign investment with Cimsa , the company's cement manufacturer unit, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
May 27 Wuhan East Lake High Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 1.7 billion yuan ($259.16 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay loans and replenish capital
* Says shares to resume trading on May 30
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24aWTU8; bit.ly/1XW4rKX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5597 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ISTANBUL, May 23 Turkey's Sabanci Holding is prioritising its search for foreign investment with Cimsa , the company's cement manufacturer unit, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
* TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.19 EUROS PER SHARE ON MAY 29 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rw08gr