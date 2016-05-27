BRIEF-India's Subros March-qtr profit down about 8 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 4.15 billion rupees
May 27 Nanfang Black Sesame Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 100 million yuan ($15.25 million) to set up unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WQnAOC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5590 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter total income from operations 4.15 billion rupees
* Expects annual revenue growth at ski resorts above 3.5 pct (Recasts with CEO comments on stake sale at news conference)