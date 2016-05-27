BRIEF-India's KG Denim March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 3.4 million rupees versus 74.9 million rupees year ago
May 27 Hainan HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from May 30 pending regulatory review of asset acquisition proposal
* Says it gets anti-monopoly regulator's approval to acquire Shenzhen supply chain management firm