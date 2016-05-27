UPDATE 1-Google AI beats Chinese master in ancient game of Go
* Google wooing Beijing as it aims for China return (Releads with game outcome; adds details of sport)
May 27 Spearhead Integrated Marketing Communication Group
* Says it plans to acquire 69.76 percent stake in online company for 581 million yuan ($88.56 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1X03odX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5607 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Google wooing Beijing as it aims for China return (Releads with game outcome; adds details of sport)
* OBDUCAT AB (PUBL) SUBSIDIARY SOLAR-SEMI GMBH HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM FEMTO-ST IN BESANCON - FRANCE