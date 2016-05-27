TABLE-India's April oil output slips 0.6 pct y/y - govt data

May 23 India's crude oil production in April slipped 0.6 percent to 2.94 million tonnes from a year ago, while natural gas output rose 1.8 percent to 2.53 billion cubic metres, preliminary government data showed on Tuesday. Refinery production slipped 0.7 percent to 20.01 million tonnes. Following are the details of refinery throughput and crude oil output: REFINERY PRODUCTION IN TERMS OF CRUDE THROUGHPUT (in '000 tonnes) Apr-17 Apr-17 Apr-16