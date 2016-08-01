Aug 1 Beijing Trust & far Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Says it plans to acquire 100 percent stake in Trust&Far Investment(Singapore)PTE. LTD., a Singapore-based equity investment co, from shareholder Zhan Lixiong

* Says transaction price is SGD 10,000

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1fNrRR

