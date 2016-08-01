BRIEF-Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication unit plans IoT technology JV with partner
May 21 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
Aug 1 Realtek Semiconductor :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 1
* Last date before book closure Sep. 2 with book closure period from Sep. 3 to Sep. 7
* Record date Sep. 7
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/73bF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 21 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
* Some conservatives scandalised by street parties (Adds quotes from conservative body)