Aug 1 Realtek Semiconductor :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$4 per share for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Sep. 1

* Last date before book closure Sep. 2 with book closure period from Sep. 3 to Sep. 7

* Record date Sep. 7

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/73bF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)