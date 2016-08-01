BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** ICICI Bank Ltd, India's top private sector lender by assets, falls as much 2.8 pct
** Bank posts lower Q1 profit on Friday
** Profit falls 25 pct as provisions for bad loans more than double
** Stock hits lowest level in nearly 3 weeks
** Analysts at Jefferies say expect September quarter to be even worse operationally and an even higher non-performing loan recognition (Reuters Messaging: samanthakareen.nair.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
