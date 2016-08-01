** Enzyme producer Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd gains as much as 38.8 pct on market debut

** Company's IPO was subscribed 116 times on the final day of the offer, which ended on July 22 - BSE (bit.ly/2anumvu)

** Analysts at SPA Financial Advisors said they believe there is significant growth potential for Advanced Enzyme Technologies, supported by strong entry barriers and strong margins

** Lead book runners to the IPO were ICICI Securities Ltd and Axis Capital Ltd