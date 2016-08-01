Aug 1 Seven Seas Holdings :

* Says it repurchased 1,100 shares for 1,208,500 yen in total from July 12 to July 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 11

* Says accumulatively repurchased 1,100 shares for 1,208,500 yen in total as of July 31

