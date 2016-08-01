** Construction firm Larsen & Toubro Ltd falls after company on Friday reported June-qtr profit below estimates

** Stock among top pct losers on NSEI index

** Falls as much as 3.2 pct; biggest daily pct loss since June 24

** Net profit in June qtr falls about 46 pct to 6.1 bln rupees ($91.4 million); several of company's local infrastructure orders were deferred, leading to a fall in domestic business

** L&T's standalone revenue growth is unlikely to grow in double digits in FY17E, mainly due to weakness in domestic business, say analysts at Ambit Capital

** Ambit Capital keeps "sell" rating on stock ($1 = 66.7325 Indian rupees)