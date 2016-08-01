BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Construction firm Larsen & Toubro Ltd falls after company on Friday reported June-qtr profit below estimates
** Stock among top pct losers on NSEI index
** Falls as much as 3.2 pct; biggest daily pct loss since June 24
** Net profit in June qtr falls about 46 pct to 6.1 bln rupees ($91.4 million); several of company's local infrastructure orders were deferred, leading to a fall in domestic business
** L&T's standalone revenue growth is unlikely to grow in double digits in FY17E, mainly due to weakness in domestic business, say analysts at Ambit Capital
** Ambit Capital keeps "sell" rating on stock ($1 = 66.7325 Indian rupees)
