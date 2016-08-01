BRIEF-Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication unit plans IoT technology JV with partner
May 21 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
Aug 1 GEONEXT Corp :
* Says its subsidiary to sell Japan-based solar power plant related rights at 18 million yen to SHINDENGUMI on Aug. 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ko6qwl
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 21 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
* Some conservatives scandalised by street parties (Adds quotes from conservative body)