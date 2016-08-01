BRIEF-Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication unit plans IoT technology JV with partner
May 21 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
Aug 1 Bright Oceans Inter-Telecom Co., Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of Aug. 4
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Aug. 5 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 5
