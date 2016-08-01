Aug 1 Melco Holdings Inc :

* Says it bought 30,000 shares back for 80.4 million yen from July 26 to July 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 25

* Says accumulatively repurchased 30,000 shares in total as of July 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Xks6l6

