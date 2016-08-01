BRIEF-Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication unit plans IoT technology JV with partner
May 21 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
Aug 1 Remixpoint Inc :
* Says 2,500 units of its eighth series options were exercised to 250,000 shares of its common stock on July 19
* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 202 yen per share
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/aN7LNS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 21 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
* Some conservatives scandalised by street parties (Adds quotes from conservative body)