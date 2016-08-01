** Intertek -2.6% & top loser on Stoxx 600
industrial goods & services index after British testing
company's organic rev growth at constant currency & margins
fails to impress
** H1 organic rev at constant currency grows +0.5%, in-line
with numbers seen for first 4 mnths of yr, & disappointing as
some were expecting an improvement (Brokerage Baader Helvea had
estimated +0.6%)
** Jefferies also highlights margin deteriorating of 10bps
y/y, which in its eyes leads to 2% EPS miss
** Intertek, which tests anything from oil to children's
toys to check they comply with regulatory standards, posts H1
adj diluted EPS of 74.5p vs 65.3p yr earlier
** Just about 1/5th 30-dav avg vol through on stock, making
it 3rd top volume mover on FTSE 100 index