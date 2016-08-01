** India's top-selling car maker Maruti Suzuki rises as much as 2.68 pct to an all-time high

** Company sells 137,116 vehicles in July, up 12.7 pct y/y

** July domestic sales rise about 14 pct to 125,778 vehicles

** Adds that July sales is company's highest-ever monthly sales in the domestic market

** Stock top gainer on the Nifty Auto Index

** As of Friday's close, stock up about 3 pct this year vs an 8.71 pct gain in the NSE index, and 14.73 pct gain in the Nifty Auto Index