BRIEF-Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication unit plans IoT technology JV with partner
May 21 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
Aug 1 Goyourlife :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.1 per share (T$1,418,704 in total) for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$19,980,000 in total
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Aug. 16
* Last date before book closure Aug. 17 with book closure period from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22
* Record date Aug. 22
* Payment date Sep. 8
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/75kr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 21 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
* Some conservatives scandalised by street parties (Adds quotes from conservative body)